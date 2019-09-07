Comparing of Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 9 2.13 N/A 0.09 98.84 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Target Hospitality Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Target Hospitality Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Target Hospitality Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Target Hospitality Corp.’s consensus target price is $13.33, while its potential upside is 106.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Target Hospitality Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 62.23% respectively. About 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance while Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has 2.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Target Hospitality Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.