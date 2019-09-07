Comparing of Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|9
|2.13
|N/A
|0.09
|98.84
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Target Hospitality Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Target Hospitality Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Target Hospitality Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Target Hospitality Corp.’s consensus target price is $13.33, while its potential upside is 106.03%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Target Hospitality Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 62.23% respectively. About 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0%
|-9.86%
|-18.5%
|-16.34%
|0%
|-15.67%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance while Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has 2.59% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Target Hospitality Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
