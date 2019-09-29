Comparing of Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) and PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) and PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Targa Resources Corp. 37 -0.91 215.49M -0.78 0.00 PBF Logistics LP 21 1.54 27.33M 1.61 13.55

Table 1 demonstrates Targa Resources Corp. and PBF Logistics LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) and PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Targa Resources Corp. 577,411,575.56% -3% -1.1% PBF Logistics LP 131,774,349.08% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Targa Resources Corp.’s 1.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 73.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. PBF Logistics LP has a 0.77 beta and it is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Targa Resources Corp. are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, PBF Logistics LP has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. PBF Logistics LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Targa Resources Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Targa Resources Corp. and PBF Logistics LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Targa Resources Corp. 0 0 4 3.00 PBF Logistics LP 0 0 0 0.00

Targa Resources Corp.’s consensus price target is $48.25, while its potential upside is 21.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.2% of Targa Resources Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25% of PBF Logistics LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Targa Resources Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of PBF Logistics LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Targa Resources Corp. -3.43% -2.68% -2.41% -9.89% -25.4% 8.02% PBF Logistics LP -0.05% 4.55% 2.73% -0.55% 3.22% 8.61%

For the past year Targa Resources Corp. has weaker performance than PBF Logistics LP

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors PBF Logistics LP beats Targa Resources Corp.

Targa Resources Corp., through its general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs and NGL products; and gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products. The company also purchases and resells component NGL products; sells propane and provides related logistics services to multi-state retailers, independent retailers, and other end-users; offers NGL balancing services; and provides transportation services to refineries and petrochemical companies in the Gulf Coast area. It operates approximately 27,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, including 36 owned and operated processing plants; and 39 storage wells with a net storage capacity of approximately 66 million barrels. As of December 31, 2016, the company leased and managed approximately 700 railcars; 90 leased and managed transport tractors; and 20 company-owned pressurized NGL barges. Targa Resources Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.