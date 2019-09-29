Comparing of Taoping Inc. (TAOP) and Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Both Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) and Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) are each other’s competitor in the Information Technology Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping Inc. 1 0.00 24.01M 0.04 15.91 Computer Task Group Incorporated 5 0.83 10.96M -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Taoping Inc. and Computer Task Group Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping Inc. 4,477,806,788.51% 24.1% 4.4% Computer Task Group Incorporated 232,988,244.30% -4.3% -2.1%

Risk and Volatility

Taoping Inc. has a 1.2 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Computer Task Group Incorporated on the other hand, has 0.5 beta which makes it 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Taoping Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Computer Task Group Incorporated has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Computer Task Group Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Taoping Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Taoping Inc. and Computer Task Group Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 0.5% and 53.1% respectively. Insiders held 42.32% of Taoping Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.1% are Computer Task Group Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taoping Inc. -4.09% -9.42% -36.06% -40.71% -46.1% -45.65% Computer Task Group Incorporated -2.65% 7.32% -4.35% 2.09% -31.36% 7.84%

For the past year Taoping Inc. had bearish trend while Computer Task Group Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Taoping Inc. beats Computer Task Group Incorporated on 7 of the 11 factors.

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.