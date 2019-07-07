Comparing of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)

Both Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy Inc. 23 1.50 N/A 12.50 2.26 Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Talos Energy Inc. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -8.2% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -166.9% -119.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.58% of Talos Energy Inc. shares and 11.7% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares. 0.4% are Talos Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talos Energy Inc. -2.15% 1.62% 36.61% 23.85% -14.86% 73.1% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -13.91% -42.36% -0.73% -60.6% -89.01% 11.38%

For the past year Talos Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

Talos Energy Inc. beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.