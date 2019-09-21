Comparing of Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) and Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) and Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tallgrass Energy LP 22 6.81 N/A 1.08 17.73 Seacor Holdings Inc. 45 1.11 N/A 1.79 26.63

Table 1 demonstrates Tallgrass Energy LP and Seacor Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Seacor Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Tallgrass Energy LP. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Tallgrass Energy LP has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Seacor Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tallgrass Energy LP and Seacor Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tallgrass Energy LP 0.00% 7.7% 2.4% Seacor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

Tallgrass Energy LP is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.68. Seacor Holdings Inc.’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tallgrass Energy LP are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Seacor Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Seacor Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tallgrass Energy LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tallgrass Energy LP and Seacor Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tallgrass Energy LP 0 3 0 2.00 Seacor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21.83 is Tallgrass Energy LP’s average price target while its potential upside is 8.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tallgrass Energy LP and Seacor Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.3% and 94.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Tallgrass Energy LP’s shares. Competitively, 3.7% are Seacor Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tallgrass Energy LP -10.88% -9.02% -19.96% -20.72% -17.58% -21.24% Seacor Holdings Inc. -3.19% -0.23% 8.08% 14.11% -10.92% 28.76%

For the past year Tallgrass Energy LP has -21.24% weaker performance while Seacor Holdings Inc. has 28.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Seacor Holdings Inc. beats Tallgrass Energy LP on 8 of the 11 factors.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Tallgrass Energy GP, LP and changed its name to Tallgrass Energy, LP in June 2018. Tallgrass Energy, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.