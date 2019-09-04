Comparing of Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) and Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Both Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) and Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tallgrass Energy LP 22 6.61 N/A 1.08 17.73 Ranger Energy Services Inc. 7 0.29 N/A 0.50 13.45

In table 1 we can see Tallgrass Energy LP and Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ranger Energy Services Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Tallgrass Energy LP. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Tallgrass Energy LP is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tallgrass Energy LP and Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tallgrass Energy LP 0.00% 7.7% 2.4% Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -1.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tallgrass Energy LP are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Ranger Energy Services Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tallgrass Energy LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Tallgrass Energy LP and Ranger Energy Services Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tallgrass Energy LP 0 3 0 2.00 Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21.83 is Tallgrass Energy LP’s average target price while its potential upside is 12.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of Tallgrass Energy LP shares are held by institutional investors while 51.6% of Ranger Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Tallgrass Energy LP’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Ranger Energy Services Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tallgrass Energy LP -10.88% -9.02% -19.96% -20.72% -17.58% -21.24% Ranger Energy Services Inc. -8.78% -15.19% -14.65% -18.98% -30.57% 29.59%

For the past year Tallgrass Energy LP has -21.24% weaker performance while Ranger Energy Services Inc. has 29.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Tallgrass Energy LP beats Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Tallgrass Energy GP, LP and changed its name to Tallgrass Energy, LP in June 2018. Tallgrass Energy, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The company offers well completion support, workover, well maintenance, and decommissioning services; and a suite of complementary services, including wireline, snubbing, fluid management, and well service-related equipment rental services. It operates a fleet of 68 well service rigs. The company also owns and operates a fleet of modular natural gas processing equipment that processes rich natural gas streams at the wellhead or central gathering points. It serves onshore exploration and production operators. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.