Comparing of Talend S.A. (TLND) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)

We are contrasting Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend S.A. 43 5.27 N/A -1.59 0.00 SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.79 N/A -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Talend S.A. and SolarWinds Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2% SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Talend S.A. Its rival SolarWinds Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. SolarWinds Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Talend S.A.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Talend S.A. and SolarWinds Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50 SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

The consensus target price of Talend S.A. is $52, with potential upside of 33.61%. Competitively SolarWinds Corporation has an average target price of $17.5, with potential downside of -9.09%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Talend S.A. seems more appealing than SolarWinds Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Talend S.A. and SolarWinds Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 97.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Talend S.A.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of SolarWinds Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52% SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57%

For the past year Talend S.A. had bearish trend while SolarWinds Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

SolarWinds Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Talend S.A.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.