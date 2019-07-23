Comparing of Talend S.A. (TLND) and pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW)

Since Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) and pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend S.A. 44 4.83 N/A -1.35 0.00 pdvWireless Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -2.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Talend S.A. and pdvWireless Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Talend S.A. and pdvWireless Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend S.A. 0.00% -131.4% -19.6% pdvWireless Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.2%

Liquidity

Talend S.A.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, pdvWireless Inc. which has a 10.7 Current Ratio and a 10.7 Quick Ratio. pdvWireless Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Talend S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Talend S.A. and pdvWireless Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50 pdvWireless Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Talend S.A.’s upside potential is 51.74% at a $52 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Talend S.A. and pdvWireless Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.3% and 89.6% respectively. Talend S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Competitively, pdvWireless Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talend S.A. -0.91% -8.15% 28.3% 15.1% -17.9% 28.88% pdvWireless Inc. 0.74% 14.51% -1.99% -2.64% 45% 9.36%

For the past year Talend S.A.’s stock price has bigger growth than pdvWireless Inc.

Summary

Talend S.A. beats on 6 of the 8 factors pdvWireless Inc.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.

pdvWireless, Inc. operates as a wireless communications carrier, and provider of network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers. The company is deploying push-to-talk networks and two-way radio service to businesses in industry verticals, such as construction, distribution, transportation, field services, waste management, and hospitality. It offers DispatchPlus service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc. The companyÂ’s mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status. pdvWireless, Inc. primarily markets its DispatchPlus service indirectly through third-party dealers, with sales, marketing, and advertising support from its internal sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc. and changed its name to pdvWireless, Inc. in November 2015. pdvWireless, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.