Comparing of Talend S.A. (TLND) and Its Rivals

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Talend S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Talend S.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Talend S.A. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend S.A. 57,881,136.95% -185.90% -23.20% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Talend S.A. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Talend S.A. 22.40M 39 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Talend S.A. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 72.43%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Talend S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Talend S.A. has -11.52% weaker performance while Talend S.A.’s competitors have 53.55% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Talend S.A. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Talend S.A.’s rivals have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Talend S.A.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Talend S.A.

Dividends

Talend S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Talend S.A.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Talend S.A.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.