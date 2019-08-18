Comparing of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) and Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

We are contrasting Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Multimedia & Graphics Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. 104 5.10 N/A 2.86 42.90 Avid Technology Inc. 8 0.63 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. and Avid Technology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. 0.00% 17% 8.5% Avid Technology Inc. 0.00% 1.1% -0.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.79 beta indicates that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Avid Technology Inc. on the other hand, has 1.79 beta which makes it 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Avid Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avid Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. and Avid Technology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Avid Technology Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

The upside potential is 4.56% for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. with consensus price target of $133. Meanwhile, Avid Technology Inc.’s consensus price target is $5.75, while its potential downside is -6.20%. The information presented earlier suggests that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. looks more robust than Avid Technology Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.7% of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66% of Avid Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.3% of Avid Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. 3.04% 5.66% 23.7% 19.42% 8.32% 19.02% Avid Technology Inc. 2.6% 10.81% 20.45% 122.83% 82.06% 115.79%

For the past year Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Avid Technology Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. beats Avid Technology Inc.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the L.A. Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across platforms and a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports, and strategy under the Battleborn, BioShock, Borderlands, Carnival Games, Evolve, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, and XCOM franchises. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles, including NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; and the WWE 2K professional wrestling series. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends on iOS and Android platforms. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, such as Sony's PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, and Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Xbox One; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile-based apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization. In addition, the company provides Avid shared storage systems; AirSpeed 5000 and 5500 video servers; and Pro Tools digital audio software and workstation solutions that facilitate the audio production process. Further, it offers complementary control surfaces and consoles; VENUE product family that includes console systems for mixing audio for live sound reinforcement; and Sibelius-branded software, which allows users to create, edit, and publish musical scores. Additionally, the company provides workflow design and consulting; program and project management; system installation and commissioning; custom development; and role-based product level training services. It offers its products and solutions to customers in broadcast and media, video and audio post, and professional markets through a network of sales representatives, independent distributors, value-added resellers, dealers, retailers, and digital sales channels. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.