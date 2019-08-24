Comparing of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 2.82% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
