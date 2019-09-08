Comparing of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

We will be comparing the differences between Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Savara Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Savara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Savara Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.6%
|-32.6%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.9% of Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|Savara Inc.
|-1.55%
|-5.93%
|-76.42%
|-66.04%
|-77.34%
|-66.45%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Savara Inc.
Summary
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Savara Inc.
Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
