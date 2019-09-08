Comparing of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

We will be comparing the differences between Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Savara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.9% of Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Savara Inc.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.