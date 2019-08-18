Comparing of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.30 N/A -3.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares and 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has stronger performance than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.