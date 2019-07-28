Comparing of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares and 84.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -3.45% weaker performance while Kura Oncology Inc. has 14.67% stronger performance.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.