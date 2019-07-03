Comparing of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has 2.46% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. currently has an average target price of $12, suggesting a potential upside of 137.62%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 131.90%. Based on the data given earlier the analysts’ opionion is that Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -3.45% weaker performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s peers have 47.25% stronger performance.

Dividends

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s rivals beat Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.