Comparing of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Its Peers

As Biotechnology company, Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has 2.46% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 2.66 2.85

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. currently has a consensus price target of $12, suggesting a potential upside of 130.33%. The competitors have a potential upside of 133.05%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Dividends

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.