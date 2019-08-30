Comparing of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

As Biotechnology companies, Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has stronger performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.