Comparing of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

As Biotechnology companies, Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.46
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|-184.1%
|-105.5%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|16.11%
|-14.81%
|-52.12%
|-60.95%
|-69.49%
|-56.56%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has stronger performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Summary
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
