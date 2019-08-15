Comparing of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|40
|1910.30
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
CRISPR Therapeutics AG on the other hand boasts of a $62 consensus price target and a 34.00% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares and 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|3.15%
|6.25%
|30.58%
|57.23%
|7.51%
|77.42%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance while CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance.
Summary
CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
