Comparing of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95

Table 1 demonstrates Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average price target and a 369.56% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 47.6% respectively. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has 6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has stronger performance than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.