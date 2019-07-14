Comparing of Tableau Software Inc. (DATA) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tableau Software Inc. 131 12.72 N/A -1.37 0.00 American Software Inc. 12 3.82 N/A 0.19 66.79

Table 1 highlights Tableau Software Inc. and American Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4% American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

Tableau Software Inc.’s 1.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, American Software Inc.’s beta is 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tableau Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, American Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. American Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tableau Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Tableau Software Inc. and American Software Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$154.33 is Tableau Software Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -11.12%. Competitively the consensus target price of American Software Inc. is $13, which is potential -2.62% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that American Software Inc. looks more robust than Tableau Software Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.77% of Tableau Software Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.7% of American Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Tableau Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are American Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tableau Software Inc. -1.52% -3.49% -3.73% 6.44% 31.91% 1.22% American Software Inc. -4.16% 0.86% 14.68% 7.69% -1.75% 23.35%

For the past year Tableau Software Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than American Software Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors American Software Inc. beats Tableau Software Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.