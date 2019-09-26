Comparing of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) and Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) and Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems Inc. 2 16.06 N/A -1.25 0.00 Genetic Technologies Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems Inc. 0.00% -325.8% -76.3% Genetic Technologies Limited 0.00% -82.5% -68.4%

Risk and Volatility

T2 Biosystems Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.62 beta. Genetic Technologies Limited’s 250.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.5 beta.

Liquidity

T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genetic Technologies Limited are 4 and 4 respectively. Genetic Technologies Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to T2 Biosystems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

T2 Biosystems Inc. and Genetic Technologies Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Genetic Technologies Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$2.7 is T2 Biosystems Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -4.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both T2 Biosystems Inc. and Genetic Technologies Limited are owned by institutional investors at 46.6% and 3.8% respectively. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 86.5% of Genetic Technologies Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T2 Biosystems Inc. -63.35% -65.09% -76.4% -82.6% -89.9% -80.4% Genetic Technologies Limited -0.8% 1.08% -16.23% -23.54% -45.61% 13.43%

For the past year T2 Biosystems Inc. has -80.4% weaker performance while Genetic Technologies Limited has 13.43% stronger performance.

Summary

Genetic Technologies Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors T2 Biosystems Inc.

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for sepsis, Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel for the detection of candida species in human whole blood specimens. In addition, it is developing T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria; and T2Plex, an integrated instrument for hemostasis applications, as well as T2HemoStat panel, a panel of diagnostic tests that can provide data across the hemostasis spectrum, including measurements of fibrinogen, platelet activity, and clot lysis. The company has collaboration agreement with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a novel diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness; and Allergan Sales, LLC for the direct detection diagnostic test panel that adds additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate and testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.