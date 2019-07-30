Comparing of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

As Medical Laboratories & Research businesses, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems Inc. 3 6.36 N/A -1.25 0.00 Celcuity Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems Inc. 0.00% -380% -81.3% Celcuity Inc. 0.00% -26.7% -25.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of T2 Biosystems Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Celcuity Inc. has a Current Ratio of 38.1 while its Quick Ratio is 38.1. Celcuity Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than T2 Biosystems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered T2 Biosystems Inc. and Celcuity Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Celcuity Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 646.21% for T2 Biosystems Inc. with consensus price target of $10.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.1% of T2 Biosystems Inc. shares and 22.1% of Celcuity Inc. shares. 1.5% are T2 Biosystems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.46% are Celcuity Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T2 Biosystems Inc. -1.8% -7.46% -22.22% -46.26% -61.92% -9.3% Celcuity Inc. -1.25% -6.8% -4.51% -21.57% 9.92% -10.88%

For the past year T2 Biosystems Inc. has stronger performance than Celcuity Inc.

Summary

Celcuity Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors T2 Biosystems Inc.

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for sepsis, Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel for the detection of candida species in human whole blood specimens. In addition, it is developing T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria; and T2Plex, an integrated instrument for hemostasis applications, as well as T2HemoStat panel, a panel of diagnostic tests that can provide data across the hemostasis spectrum, including measurements of fibrinogen, platelet activity, and clot lysis. The company has collaboration agreement with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a novel diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness; and Allergan Sales, LLC for the direct detection diagnostic test panel that adds additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate and testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. It develops CELx tests to diagnose breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.