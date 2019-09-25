Comparing of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 107 4.96 N/A 7.95 14.27 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 20.69 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0 0 0 0.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has an average price target of $112.33, and a -1.70% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has stronger performance than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 7 of the 8 factors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.