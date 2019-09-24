Comparing of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 107 4.99 N/A 7.95 14.27 Athene Holding Ltd. 42 0.66 N/A 7.59 5.39

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd. Athene Holding Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67

The downside potential is -2.19% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. with average target price of $112.33. Competitively the average target price of Athene Holding Ltd. is $50.67, which is potential 18.50% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Athene Holding Ltd. looks more robust than T. Rowe Price Group Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares and 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares. About 1.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Athene Holding Ltd.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.