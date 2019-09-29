Comparing of Systemax Inc. (SYX) and Its Peers

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) is a company in the Technical & System Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Systemax Inc. has 28.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 70.54% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Systemax Inc. has 1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 2.93% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Systemax Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Systemax Inc. 58,907,363.42% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 16.10% 12.14% 6.31%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Systemax Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Systemax Inc. 12.40M 21 13.56 Industry Average 240.19M 1.49B 40.45

Systemax Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Systemax Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Systemax Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.33 3.50 2.86

As a group, Technical & System Software companies have a potential upside of 103.41%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Systemax Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Systemax Inc. 11.86% 1.17% -8.59% -5.94% -37.61% -9.17% Industry Average 4.92% 5.22% 12.13% 23.61% 50.76% 48.47%

For the past year Systemax Inc. had bearish trend while Systemax Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Systemax Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1. Competitively, Systemax Inc.’s competitors have 1.99 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. Systemax Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Systemax Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.12 shows that Systemax Inc. is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Systemax Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.02 which is 1.69% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Systemax Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Systemax Inc.’s peers beat Systemax Inc.

Systemax Inc. operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including electrical and bulbs; fasteners and hardware; foodservice and appliances; furniture and office products; HVAC/R fans; janitorial and maintenance; material handling; medical and laboratory equipment; metalworking and cutting tools; motors and power transmission products; office and school supplies; outdoor and grounds maintenance products; packaging and supplies; plumbing supplies; pneumatics and hydraulics; raw materials and building supplies; safety and security products; storage and shelving products; tools and instruments; and vehicle maintenance, and workbench and shop desks in North America. The companyÂ’s EMEA Technology Products Group segment sells information and communication technology products, such as computers and mobile devices; computer parts and memory products; servers, and storage and backup products; computer components and accessories; networking and security products; software products; and electronics, and commercial and home networking products. This segment also offers consumer electronics comprising TV and video, audio, and GPS products; cameras and surveillance products; cell phones; video games and toys; and home and electronics accessories. The company offers its products primarily under the Global Industrial, MISCO, and Inmac Wstore brand names to for-profit businesses, educational organizations, and government entities through its relationship marketers, catalog mailings, and proprietary Internet Websites. Systemax Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.