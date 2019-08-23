Comparing of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Both Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 206.94 N/A -1.92 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 24 11.26 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Veracyte Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Veracyte Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Veracyte Inc. has an average target price of $23, with potential downside of -9.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.4% and 88.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Veracyte Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.