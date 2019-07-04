Comparing of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

Since Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 169.22 N/A -1.92 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 112.35% and its average price target is $27.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.2% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 14.1% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares. About 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.23% -10.25% 0.92% -10.73% -48.95% 17.95% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.