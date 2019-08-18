Comparing of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 211.71 N/A -1.92 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.27 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential downside is -3.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.