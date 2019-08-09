Comparing of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 173.14 N/A -1.92 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 48 11.54 N/A -1.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, FibroGen Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, FibroGen Inc.’s potential upside is 54.22% and its consensus price target is $71.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.