Comparing of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 173.99 N/A -1.92 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.23% -10.25% 0.92% -10.73% -48.95% 17.95% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.95% stronger performance while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -64.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.