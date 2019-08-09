Comparing of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Both Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 172.94 N/A -1.92 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. 2.6% are Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.