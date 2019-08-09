Comparing of Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synthorx Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Synthorx Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Its competitor scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Synthorx Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$30 is Synthorx Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 99.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance while scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synthorx Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.