Comparing of Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

This is a contrast between Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and Oragenics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Synthorx Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8%

Liquidity

27 and 27 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. Its rival Oragenics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.8 and 18.8 respectively. Synthorx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oragenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and Oragenics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synthorx Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 113.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 24.3% of Oragenics Inc. shares. 17% are Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22%

For the past year Synthorx Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Oragenics Inc.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.