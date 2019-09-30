Comparing of Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 18 0.00 5.94M -2.02 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 25.67M -4.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 33,221,476.51% -87.3% -61.3% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 477,137,546.47% -913.4% -765.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. are 22.2 and 22.2. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 22.1 and 22.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has stronger performance than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.