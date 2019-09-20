Comparing of Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

This is a contrast between Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 404.18 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Synthorx Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Liquidity

22.2 and 22.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. Its rival CorMedix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Synthorx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. Insiders held 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats Synthorx Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.