Comparing of Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synthorx Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Liquidity

27 and 27 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. Its rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. Synthorx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Synthorx Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Synthorx Inc.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 118.98%. Competitively Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 180.37%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. seems more appealing than Synthorx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Synthorx Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 17.9%. Insiders owned 17% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. was more bearish than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.