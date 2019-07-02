Comparing of Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Synthorx Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.75
|0.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-10.10
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Synthorx Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-416%
|-124.5%
Liquidity
27 and 27 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. Its rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. Synthorx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Synthorx Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Synthorx Inc.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 118.98%. Competitively Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 180.37%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. seems more appealing than Synthorx Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Synthorx Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 17.9%. Insiders owned 17% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Synthorx Inc.
|-5.84%
|-11.71%
|-1.29%
|0%
|0%
|-7.19%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|-13.96%
|-6.25%
|-18.55%
|-52.22%
|-19.21%
|-0.23%
For the past year Synthorx Inc. was more bearish than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Summary
Synthorx Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.
