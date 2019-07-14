Comparing of Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 9.96 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Synthorx Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synthorx Inc. is 27 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27. The Current Ratio of rival Athersys Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Synthorx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$30 is Synthorx Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 93.92%. Competitively the consensus target price of Athersys Inc. is $7, which is potential 326.83% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Athersys Inc. seems more appealing than Synthorx Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 22.4% of Athersys Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Athersys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance while Athersys Inc. has 30.56% stronger performance.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.