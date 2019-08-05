Comparing of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Both Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.81 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Volatility & Risk

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s 2.28 beta indicates that its volatility is 128.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Verastem Inc.’s 191.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.91 beta.

Liquidity

8.6 and 8.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. Its rival Verastem Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Verastem Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.75 average target price and a 525.00% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.3% and 47% respectively. 0.1% are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Verastem Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Verastem Inc.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.