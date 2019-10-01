Comparing of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. N/A 0.00 15.62M -3.44 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 2.99M -3.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 3,457,281,983.18% 0% -141.5% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20,161,834.12% -80.9% -54.5%

Risk and Volatility

Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a 2.28 beta, while its volatility is 128.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.3% and 31% respectively. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. was less bearish than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Synthetic Biologics Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.