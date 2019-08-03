Comparing of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Demonstrates Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk & Volatility

Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a beta of 2.28 and its 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $12.25, while its potential upside is 353.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.3% and 17.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. was less bearish than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.