Comparing of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 204.76 N/A -2.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.37 beta means Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s volatility is 137.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.02 beta.

Liquidity

Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.2% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.6% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.