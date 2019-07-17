Comparing of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (SES) and OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN)

As Specialty Chemicals companies, Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) and OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 1 17.71 N/A -1.02 0.00 OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 7 0.59 N/A 0.11 64.91

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -179.3% -78.6% OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0.00% 16.9% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.07 shows that Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s 2.11 beta is the reason why it is 111.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22% of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. shares and 0% of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. shares. 16.29% are Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. -9.7% -22.45% -49.33% -74.83% -87.94% -51.9% OMNOVA Solutions Inc. -3.44% -6.03% -12.48% -10.59% -35.69% -4.37%

For the past year OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.

Summary

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. beats Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, develops, builds, owns, and operates energy and chemical projects; and owns and provides proprietary gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas worldwide. The company offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology that produces synthesis gas. Its synthesis gas can be converted into a range of energy and chemical products, such as substitute natural gas, power, methanol, and fertilizer. The company also has rights to sublicense U-GAS systems to third parties for coal, and coal and biomass mixtures, as well as for biomass projects. In addition, it offers engineering services. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in oil and gas drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications. This segment primarily sells its products directly to manufacturers. The Engineered Surfaces segment designs, develops, produces, and markets functional and decorative surfacing products, such as coated fabrics, vinyl, paper and specialty laminates, and industrial films. Its products are used in various applications, such as commercial building refurbishment, remodeling and new construction, kitchen and bath cabinets, manufactured housing, flooring, commercial and residential furniture, retail display fixtures, home furnishings, and commercial appliances; transportation, including automotive, truck, bus and other mass transit, marine and motorcycle, and recreational vehicles; and industrial films for flooring, banners, tents, and ceiling tiles. This segment distributes its products primarily through a direct sales force and agents to manufacturers of retail store fixtures, cabinets, furniture, seating, and health care components, and other products. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.