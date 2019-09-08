Comparing of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (SES) and Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Both Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) and Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 4 12.07 N/A -8.20 0.00 Kronos Worldwide Inc. 14 0.76 N/A 1.42 9.44

Table 1 highlights Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -323.5% -97.3% Kronos Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 8.6%

Volatility & Risk

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.98. Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s 98.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.98 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kronos Worldwide Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s average target price is $15.5, while its potential upside is 35.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.5% of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.9% of Kronos Worldwide Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 16.29% of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. -36.73% 39.17% 29.83% -40.03% -82.61% -40.03% Kronos Worldwide Inc. -3.46% -13.87% 3.23% 0.07% -40.03% 16.41%

For the past year Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. has -40.03% weaker performance while Kronos Worldwide Inc. has 16.41% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Kronos Worldwide Inc. beats Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, develops, builds, owns, and operates energy and chemical projects; and owns and provides proprietary gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas worldwide. The company offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology that produces synthesis gas. Its synthesis gas can be converted into a range of energy and chemical products, such as substitute natural gas, power, methanol, and fertilizer. The company also has rights to sublicense U-GAS systems to third parties for coal, and coal and biomass mixtures, as well as for biomass projects. In addition, it offers engineering services. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. The company also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, it sells and provides technical services for its products. The company sells its products under the Kronos brand through distributors and agents to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.