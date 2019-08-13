Comparing of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

We are comparing Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 60.82 N/A -2.00 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synlogic Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. are 11.5 and 11.5. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. was less bearish than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Synlogic Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.