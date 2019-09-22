Comparing of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

As Biotechnology companies, Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 7 31.47 N/A -2.00 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 22 9.88 N/A -4.45 0.00

Demonstrates Synlogic Inc. and Radius Health Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Synlogic Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.36 beta indicates that Synlogic Inc. is 136.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Radius Health Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synlogic Inc. is 11.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.5. The Current Ratio of rival Radius Health Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Synlogic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Synlogic Inc. and Radius Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Synlogic Inc. is $2, with potential downside of -22.48%. Competitively the consensus price target of Radius Health Inc. is $33, which is potential 15.91% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Radius Health Inc. is looking more favorable than Synlogic Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synlogic Inc. and Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance while Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Synlogic Inc. beats Radius Health Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.