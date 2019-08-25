Comparing of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

We are contrasting Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 164.04 N/A -2.66 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Volatility and Risk

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.37 beta. In other hand, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has beta of 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, OncoSec Medical Incorporated which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 17.3%. 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance while OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -65.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.