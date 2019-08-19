Comparing of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Since Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 183.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.21 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.37 beta means Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 137.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Dermira Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Dermira Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

On the other hand, Dermira Inc.’s potential upside is 129.40% and its average price target is $18.88.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 80.11% respectively. About 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Dermira Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.