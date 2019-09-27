Comparing of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 140.42 N/A -2.66 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Risk & Volatility

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.37 and its 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.1 beta which makes it 10.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, with potential upside of 120.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.09% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.