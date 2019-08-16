Comparing of Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

We will be comparing the differences between Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial 33 2.49 N/A 4.80 7.48 Equifax Inc. 124 5.03 N/A -3.53 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Synchrony Financial and Equifax Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 0.00% 19.3% 2.7% Equifax Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -5.8%

Risk and Volatility

Synchrony Financial is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.19. Equifax Inc. on the other hand, has 1.25 beta which makes it 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Synchrony Financial and Equifax Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 1 1 2.50 Equifax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 16.00% for Synchrony Financial with consensus target price of $38. On the other hand, Equifax Inc.’s potential downside is -28.94% and its consensus target price is $100.4. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Synchrony Financial seems more appealing than Equifax Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synchrony Financial and Equifax Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 96.9%. Synchrony Financial’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Equifax Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchrony Financial -1.94% 2.31% 5.04% 19.32% 21.59% 52.94% Equifax Inc. -2.22% 2.4% 11.75% 31.34% 10.78% 49.35%

For the past year Synchrony Financial’s stock price has bigger growth than Equifax Inc.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Equifax Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.