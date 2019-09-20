Comparing of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 0.81 N/A -6.27 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 84 12.18 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Zendesk Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Volatility and Risk

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.56. Zendesk Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Zendesk Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Zendesk Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Zendesk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zendesk Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target is $13, while its potential upside is 116.31%. Competitively Zendesk Inc. has an average price target of $95.5, with potential upside of 23.24%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Synchronoss Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Zendesk Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Zendesk Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 95.8%. About 5.4% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are Zendesk Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76% Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16%

For the past year Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zendesk Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Zendesk Inc. beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.